BREAKING: Newspaper Vendors Protest Killing Of Member By Gbajabiamila's Security Aide In Abuja

Members of Abuja Newspapers Vendors Association on Friday staged a protest in the city to demand justice for one of their members, Ifeanyi Elechi, who was shot dead by one of the security operatives attached to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Benji Obute, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officer, who fired the shot.

He also demanded compensation for the family of the deceased especially the wife, who had just put to bed.

VIDEO: Security Detail Of Abuja âBig Manâ Shoots Newspaper Vendor Around Eagle Square



WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/O0OpQ7dOTO pic.twitter.com/eKtDEVFHcu — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 19, 2020

Obute condemned the impunity and overzealousness exhibited by the security operatives by firing live bullets at civilians innocent.

The vendors vowed to continue with the protest until justice is done.

The protest paralysed human and vehicular movement at the Area 1 Roundabout where it was held.

Meanwhile, it took Gbajabiamila about 12 hours before issuing a statement to admit the killing of the vendor by his security detail.