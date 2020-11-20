Nigerian Government Signs MoU To Import Fuel From Niger Republic

According to a statement, Soraz Refinery in Zinder, Niger Republic, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day compared to the nation’s 5,000bpd domestic requirement.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

The Nigerian Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Niger Republic for petroleum products importation.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager/Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Garba Deen Muhammad, said the MoU was reached following bilateral agreements between President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.

According to a statement, Soraz Refinery in Zinder, Niger Republic, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day compared to the nation’s 5,000bpd domestic requirement.

This leaves a surplus of 15,000 barrels per day.

Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, signed the MoU on behalf of Nigeria while Alio Toune, Director-General of Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole, signed on behalf of his country.

Speaking shortly after the MoU signing, Sylva expressed delight over the development, describing it as another huge step in developing trade relations between both countries.

He said, “This is a major step forward. Niger Republic has some excess products which needs to be evacuated. Nigeria has the market for these products. Therefore, this is going to be a win-win relation for both countries. My hope is that this is going to be the beginning of deepening trade relations between Niger Republic and Nigeria.”

Also commenting on the development, the Secretary General of African Petroleum Producers Organisation, Dr. Omar Ibrahim, said he could not be happier with what he witnessed in terms of co-operation and collaboration between the two APPO member countries in the area of hydrocarbons.

He said, “I want to commend the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger and their leadership for this milestone.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Nigerians Groan As Petrol Stations Sell N168 Per Litre
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Missing NNPC $20 Bn: Kachikwu Recalls External Auditors
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Operation Pluto Shield Leads To Seizure Of More Than 140,000 Litres Of Oil, Navy Claims
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Niger Delta ‘Ex-militants Not Responsible For Bombing Of Oil And Gas Facilities In Delta’, Ex-MEND Leaders
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Shut Down NNPC Over Reforms
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari To Oil Pipeline Vandals: Beyond Speaking In Tongues By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba Loses Wife In Motor Accident
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Popular Lagos Pastor, Israel Genesis, For Two Years Over Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Gbajabiamila Confirms Killing of Newspaper Vendor By His Security Aide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Kaduna Government Suspends Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers’ Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Orders Security Agencies To Clampdown On Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Threatens ASUU, Begins Registration Of Rival Union
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Receives Salami-led Judicial Panel Report On Magu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Newspaper Vendors To Protest At National Assembly Over Killing Of Member By Gbajabiamila's Security Aide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad