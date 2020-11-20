President Buhari Receives Salami-led Judicial Panel Report On Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged corruption charges against suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Presidency on Friday.

Muhammadu Buhari

The tweet reads, “NOW: President @MBuhari receiving the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the Investigation of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman, @officialEFCC. Justice Ayo Salami, Chair of the Judicial Commission, presenting the Report. #AsoVillaToday.”

Recall that the panel was inaugurated by President Buhari in July and was given 45 days to carry out the assignment but the timeframe was extended further after the panel requested more time.

Magu's travail started after a memo by Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, accusing him of corruption.

He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and sold seized assets to his associates.

Magu was also alleged to have purchased a property in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, using a pastor as a conduit.

He has since denied all the allegations, which he described as baseless.