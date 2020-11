Former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has lost his wife, Amaka, in a motor accident along the Benin-Akure Road.

Details of the accident was not very clear at the time of this report.

Victor Ndoma-Egba

Ndoma-Egba had earlier in the year lost his mother in-law while his house was reportedly burgled during the violence perpetrated by thugs during the nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.