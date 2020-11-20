Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Charged With Spreading Coronavirus, Released On Bail

The charge, rights groups say, is a sham to prevent the 38-year-old, who is also a presidential candidate in next year's election in the country, from running for office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

Bobi Wine, Ugandan opposition leader, has been released on bail after he was charged to court for allegedly spreading Coronavirus on Friday.

Human Rights Watch says it is clear that the Ugandan authorities were using COVID-19 guidelines to repress opposition and that the governing party had held large events ahead of the election on January 14, 2021.

Wine was arrested on Wednesday after police violently broke into his vehicle and took him into custody.

No less than seven people died between Wednesday and Thursday after police opened fire on protesters demanding his release.

More than 38 others were also injured in the protest. See Also Sahara Reporters UPDATE: Uganda Security Operatives Kill 16 People Who Protested After Arrest Of Opposition Leader, Bobi Wine 0 Comments 13 Hours Ago

