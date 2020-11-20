UPDATE: Kaduna Government Suspends Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers’ Chairman

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has suspended Chairman of the kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate, Wazirin Zazzau, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu.

The government also threatened Aminu and three other kingmakers to change their lawyers to the state Attorney-General in a legal suit against the appointment of Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau at the Kaduna State High Court.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

A prince of Zazzau Emirate, Bashari Aminu, had gone to court to challenge the appointment of Bamalli as the new emir of the Kingdom.

Aminu, who holds the title of Iyan Zazzau, was ranked first in an initial shortlist submitted to Governor Nasir El-Rufai by the five kingmakers of the emirate.

The state government, however, discarded the kingmakers’ report, citing allegations of inducement by one of the contenders.

The government later announced the appointment of Bamalli following a fresh selection process among 13 princes ordered by the state government.

The government in a letter signed by Musa Adamu, Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs on behalf of the commissioner, announced the suspension of Wazirin Zazzau.

“It is understood that the new emir and the state government have been threatening the kingmakers to change their lawyers to the state attorney, so that they can change the signed statement of oath. 

“The threat by the emir and state government is what has led to the letter of query on 12 November, 2020. So far, one kingmaker has accepted to take the state attorney. The High Court of Justice in Dogarawa was also ransacked over the weekend but nothing was taken as all documents were kept away from the court.

“It is not clear what will be done with the rest kingmakers but we remain vigilant. They truly need our prayers because their lives are in danger,” a source told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

