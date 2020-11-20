Vote Us Out If You’re Tired Of Us, Senate President, Lawan, Tells Nigerians

Lawan stated this on Friday while declaring open a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has warned that there could be anarchy if the Senate was scrapped as being clamoured by some citizens.

According to PUNCH, Lawan stated this on Friday while declaring open a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan

Lawan challenged Nigerians, who are not comfortable with the senators in the 9th Senate to vote them out in 2023 if they don’t like their faces.

He described the Senate as a leveller, which ensured that all parts of the country were equally represented unlike the House of Representatives where states with higher populations produced the highest number of lawmakers.

The Senate President also faulted the argument of those clamouring for the scrapping of the Senate because of the perceived jumbo pay being earned by senators.

He said the annual budget of the National Assembly was less than one per cent of the nation’s 2021 budget.

