Bandits Kill Student Union Leader In Kaduna, Injure Others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday killed a student union leader, Auwal Rabiu, on the road linking the Kaduna International Airport and the Rigasa Train Station connecting Kaduna to Abuja.

The bandits also injured one Umar El-Khatab while one other person identified as Sani Digana was feared to have been abducted during the attack.

SaharaReporters gathered that the three young men were inside a vehicle when the gunmen fired at them around 9:00pm along the road.

The remains of Auwal was laid to rest on Saturday at Rigasa Cemetery with a mammoth crowd in attendance.

During the ceremony, the remains of an elderly man was also brought for burial and family members of the deceased said he was also a victim of the gunmen attack a day before.

Sources within Rigasa said the Divisional Police Officer of the station, CSP Goronyo, also escaped the attack by luck.