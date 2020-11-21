Bandits Kill Student Union Leader In Kaduna, Injure Others

The bandits also injured one Umar El-Khatab while one other person identified as Sani Digana was feared to have been abducted during the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday killed a student union leader, Auwal Rabiu, on the road linking the Kaduna International Airport and the Rigasa Train Station connecting Kaduna to Abuja.

The bandits also injured one Umar El-Khatab while one other person identified as Sani Digana was feared to have been abducted during the attack.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the three young men were inside a vehicle when the gunmen fired at them around 9:00pm along the road.

The remains of Auwal was laid to rest on Saturday at Rigasa Cemetery with a mammoth crowd in attendance.

During the ceremony, the remains of an elderly man was also brought for burial and family members of the deceased said he was also a victim of the gunmen attack a day before.

Sources within Rigasa said the Divisional Police Officer of the station, CSP Goronyo, also escaped the attack by luck.

