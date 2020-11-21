COVID-19: UNICEF Urges Special Care For Children

A UNICEF report on Friday, titled, “Averting a lost COVID generation”, said children are becoming more vulnerable to the virus, and more attention needed to be focused on providing care and assistance to this section of the society.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2020

The United Nations Children’s Fund has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is posing greater threats to the health and lifestyle of children, with at least 11 per cent of patients in Nigeria aged 1 to 9 nine years old.

A UNICEF report on Friday, titled, “Averting a lost COVID generation”, said children are becoming more vulnerable to the virus, and more attention needed to be focused on providing care and assistance to this section of the society.

UNICEF

SaharaReporters learnt that the report was released just ahead of World Children’s Day on Friday, and it “comprehensively outlines the dire and growing consequences for children as the pandemic drags on.”

The report said, “It shows that while symptoms among infected children remain mild, infections are rising and the longer-term impact on the education, nutrition and well-being of an entire generation of children and young people can be life-altering.

“As of November 3, in 87 countries with age-disaggregated data, children and adolescents under 20 years of age accounted for 1 in 9 of COVID-19 infections, or 11 per cent of the 25.7 million infections reported by these countries. In Nigeria, children in the same age group accounted for 1 in 10 infections or 11.3 per cent of total infections.

“While children can transmit the virus to each other and older age groups, there is strong evidence that, with necessary safety measures in place, the net benefits of keeping schools open outweigh the costs of closing them. Schools are not a primary driver of community transmission, and children are more likely to get the virus outside of school settings.

“COVID-related disruptions to critical health and social services for children pose the most serious threat to children.”

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, noted that to respond to this crisis, the organisation called on the governments and partners to “ensure that children learn, including by closing the digital divide. Two, guarantee access to nutrition and health services and make vaccines affordable and available to every child.

“Support and protect the mental health of children and young people and bring an end to abuse, gender-based violence and neglect in childhood; increase access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene.”

He added, “Since the pandemic started, there has been a false belief that children are not affected by COVID-19. Nothing can be further from the truth, including in Nigeria. While children are less likely to have severe symptoms of illness, they can be infected.

“The biggest impact by far is the disruptions to key services and increasing poverty rates, which both have a huge impact on Nigerian children’s education, health, nutrition and well-being. The future of an entire generation is at risk – globally and in Nigeria.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Eight NYSC Members Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH South Sudan Records First Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kwara Records Two Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Discharges Another Coronavirus Patient
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Five Nigerians In China Test Positive For Coronavirus
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 288
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Osun Court Remands Mother, Son, Prophet For Allegedly Killing, Eating 400-level LASU Student
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education ASUU May Suspend Strike As Nigerian Government Meets Demands
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Family Members Besiege LASUTH, Mainland Hospital Over Missing Persons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Oyo, Osun Cancel Joint Ownership Of LAUTECH
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba Loses Wife In Motor Accident
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion CNN Erred! By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Only Person From South-East Working For President Buhari In Aso Villa Is A Photographer —Abaribe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Exempts ASUU From IPPIS, Offers N65bn As Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Accept Defeat, Abiara Advises President Trump
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad