Eight NYSC Members Test Positive For COVID-19 In Bauchi

No fewer than eight members of the National Youth Service Corps posted to the Wailo Orientation Camp in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Information Officer, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ibrahim Sani, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

Sani said the corps members contracted the virus while undergoing the three-week orientation exercise at the camp.

According to him, the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, has instructed a surveillance team to carry out sample collections and investigations of all corps members undergoing training in the camp to avoid de-escalation.

He added that a holding room had since been allocated by the state Director of the NYSC for those that are suspected to be positive cases.

Sani said, “On the recent reopening of NYSC camps, a surveillance investigation revealed that out of 600 that reported in the camp, eight corps members tested positive for COVID-19 in Wailo camp.

“To further ensure de-escalation, the executive chairman has instructed the surveillance team to carry out sample collection and investigation of all corps members undergoing training in the camp and a holding room has since been allocated by the director, NYSC for those that are suspected/positive cases.”