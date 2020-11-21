EndSARS: CCTV Footage Shows Military Van Forced Protesters To Abandon Lekki Toll Gate

The Closed-Circuit Television footage of the October 20 Lekki Toll Gate shooting has shown that soldiers forced #EndSARS protesters away from the barricade at the toll gate.

The soldiers could be seen in the video arriving in about four vans.

The soldiers took over the barricade at the toll gate, forcing the protesters to move inwards Lekki.

The video showed that power supply went out around 6:53pm and protesters were forced to move to the back as military van moved in on them.

The CCTV footage is being viewed by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality.

The panel watched the video as it investigates the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.