#EndSARS: CCTV Footage Shows Military Van Forced Protesters To Abandon Lekki Toll Gate

The soldiers could be seen in the video arriving in about four vans.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2020

The Closed-Circuit Television footage of the October 20 Lekki Toll Gate shooting has shown that soldiers forced #EndSARS protesters away from the barricade at the toll gate.

The soldiers could be seen in the video arriving in about four vans.

The soldiers took over the barricade at the toll gate, forcing the protesters to move inwards Lekki.

The video showed that power supply went out around 6:53pm and protesters were forced to move to the back as military van moved in on them.

The CCTV footage is being viewed by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality.

The panel watched the video as it investigates the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

 #EndSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of Lekki Tollgate Shooting WATCH LIVE

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS CCTV Footage Shows Military Started Fire At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Family Members Besiege LASUTH, Mainland Hospital Over Missing Persons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS LIVE: Lagos State Judicial Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of Lekki Tollgate Shooting
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Appear Before Judicial Panel Over Involvement In Lekki Shooting, Lawyer Insists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Resumes Viewing CCTV Footage Of Lekki Toll Gate Shooting
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS CCTV Footage Shows Military Started Fire At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Osun Court Remands Mother, Son, Prophet For Allegedly Killing, Eating 400-level LASU Student
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Family Members Besiege LASUTH, Mainland Hospital Over Missing Persons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education ASUU May Suspend Strike As Nigerian Government Meets Demands
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Only Person From South-East Working For President Buhari In Aso Villa Is A Photographer —Abaribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Oyo, Osun Cancel Joint Ownership Of LAUTECH
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba Loses Wife In Motor Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion CNN Erred! By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Exempts ASUU From IPPIS, Offers N65bn As Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad