#EndSARS: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Appear Before Judicial Panel Over Involvement In Lekki Shooting, Lawyer Insists

Ogunlana said since the military claimed before the panel that their operation on that day was on the invitation of the governor, it would be important for the governor to appear before the panel to demonstrate his professed belief in the rule of law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2020

Counsel to some #EndSARS protesters in Lagos State, Adesina Ogunlana, has stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will have to appear before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing brutality, high-handedness of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and the shooting, which occurred at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

According to PUNCH, Ogunlana said since the military claimed before the panel that their operation on that day was on the invitation of the governor, it would be important for the governor to appear before the panel to demonstrate his professed belief in the rule of law.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, had during his cross-examination on Saturday said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the deployment of soldiers to the tollgate and other parts of the state that day following a request by the governor.

“He (the governor) called the Chief of Army Staff, following which 81 Division, Nigerian Army was ordered into phase four of internal security operation; the call was in the afternoon, before 4pm,” Taiwo told the panel.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the PUNCH, the lawyer was asked if the appearance of the governor was important to the case of his clients and whether he would be pushing for the governor’s appearance before the panel.

Ogunlana said, “Of course, that is taken (sic). That person (Sanwo-Olu) will have to come; he’s a factor and he will come. He says he believes in the rule of law, his Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has come to appear before that panel to just make a short speech and to affirm that the Lagos State Government is indeed committed to unraveling the truth about what happened at Lekki on that day; and the military has mentioned him, so, he is a factor.”

While the Nigerian Army has consistently maintained that it did not kill any of the #EndSARS protesters, Ogunlana on the other hand, insisted that “people died on my side.”

His clients, Kamsiyochukwu Perpetual, Dabira Ayuku and Samuel Isah, had in their individual affidavits on oath submitted to the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led panel stressed that soldiers and policemen shot and killed protesters.

