LIVE: Lagos State Judicial Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of Lekki Tollgate Shooting
by Saharareporters, New York
Nov 21, 2020
Video of #EndSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of Lekki Tollgate Shooting
#EndSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of Lekki Tollgate Shooting
WATCH LIVE
Saharareporters, New York
#EndSARS
News
