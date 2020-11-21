Protesters Storm Lagos Judicial Panel Venue To Demand Release Of Arrested Protester, Nicholas Mbah

Protesters and activist stormed the venue of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Saturday to demand the immediate release of Nicholas Mbah, an #EndSARS protester, who was arrested by the police in the state.

Mbah was arrested days after the protest at an Automated Teller Machine point.

He was arraigned on trumped-up charges of arson and rioting.

The protesters asked the panel and Lagos State Government to order the immediate release of Mbah, whose health condition was currently deteriorating.

It was gathered that the police initially denied him medical treatment and he slumped three times while in prison.

A medical report of Mbah sighted by SaharaReporters showed that he was in 2018 treated of hemorrhagic complications at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital.

“The above named (Nicholas Mbah), who had surgery on July 2018 on account of multiple leiomymectomy, recently developed hemorrhagic complications.

“He has had crisis many times since the surgery. We are reporting that his medical condition may deteriorate if not taken care off,” his medical report from the hospital reads.

Mbah is currently being treated in the hospital after being identified and arrested by the police as a scapegoat.