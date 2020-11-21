UPDATE: Again, Nigeria’s Economy Slips Into Recession Under Buhari-led Administration

The same happened in 2016, making it the second recession in a space of four years and the worst economic decline in almost four decades.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2020

The Nigerian economy has again slipped into its second recession under the Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter.

The same happened in 2016, making it the second recession in a space of four years and the worst economic decline in almost four decades.

President Muhammadu Buhari

According to gross domestic product numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, the nation recorded a contraction of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020.

The last time Nigeria recorded such cummulative GDP was in 1987, when GDP declined by 10.8 per cent.

The cumulative GDP for the first nine months of 2020, therefore, stood at -2.48 per cent just as it recorded a -6.10 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

The report reads, “Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth rate of –3.62% (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.

“Cumulatively, the economy has contracted by -2.48%While this represents an improvement of 2.48% points over the –6.10% growth rate recorded in the preceding quarter (Q2 2020), it also indicates that two consecutive quarters of negative growth have been recorded in 2020.

“Furthermore, growth in Q3 2020 was slower by 5.90% points when compared to the third quarter of 2019 which recorded a real growth rate of 2.28% year on year.”

In August, the NBS said that the economic decline in Q2 was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity resulting from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the contraction in Q2 brought to an end the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Only Person From South-East Working For President Buhari In Aso Villa Is A Photographer —Abaribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari Receives Salami-led Judicial Panel Report On Magu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Probe: Magu Will Be Vindicated, Lawyer, Wahab Shittu, Says
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Kaduna Government Suspends Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers’ Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS CCTV Footage Shows Military Started Fire At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Osun Court Remands Mother, Son, Prophet For Allegedly Killing, Eating 400-level LASU Student
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Family Members Besiege LASUTH, Mainland Hospital Over Missing Persons
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education ASUU May Suspend Strike As Nigerian Government Meets Demands
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Only Person From South-East Working For President Buhari In Aso Villa Is A Photographer —Abaribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Oyo, Osun Cancel Joint Ownership Of LAUTECH
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba Loses Wife In Motor Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: CCTV Footage Shows Military Van Forced Protesters To Abandon Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion CNN Erred! By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad