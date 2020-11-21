UPDATE: Again, Nigeria’s Economy Slips Into Recession Under Buhari-led Administration

The Nigerian economy has again slipped into its second recession under the Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter.

The same happened in 2016, making it the second recession in a space of four years and the worst economic decline in almost four decades.

According to gross domestic product numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, the nation recorded a contraction of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020.

The last time Nigeria recorded such cummulative GDP was in 1987, when GDP declined by 10.8 per cent.

The cumulative GDP for the first nine months of 2020, therefore, stood at -2.48 per cent just as it recorded a -6.10 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

The report reads, “Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a growth rate of –3.62% (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.

“Cumulatively, the economy has contracted by -2.48%While this represents an improvement of 2.48% points over the –6.10% growth rate recorded in the preceding quarter (Q2 2020), it also indicates that two consecutive quarters of negative growth have been recorded in 2020.

“Furthermore, growth in Q3 2020 was slower by 5.90% points when compared to the third quarter of 2019 which recorded a real growth rate of 2.28% year on year.”

In August, the NBS said that the economic decline in Q2 was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity resulting from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the contraction in Q2 brought to an end the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.