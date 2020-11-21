We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, the formation involved in the October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting of peaceful protesters, has said that soldiers went to the toll gate with live ammunitions.

Ibrahim Taiwo, Commander of the division, disclosed this on Saturday while testifying before the panel the Lagos State Government set up to probe the incident.

See Also #EndSARS CCTV Footage Shows Military Started Fire At Lekki Toll Gate

While being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Taiwo insisted that no one was shot dead as soldiers only fired blank ammunition at the protesters and not live rounds.

He said that they were meant for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the state.

Despite evidence of people being killed and injured at the Lekki incident, the army representative said the soldiers only used blank bullets while their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect them from suspected hoodlums, who caused trouble.