Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have kidnapped the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All progressive Congress, Phillip Tetari Shekwo.

Shekwo was kidnapped on Saturday at his residence along Dunamis Church, Bukan Sidi in Lafia.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, confirmed the incident.

Longe said security agencies had already swung into action in search of the APC chairman.