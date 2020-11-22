Governor Wike Orders Arrest Of Traders Under Rumuokoro Flyover

The Rivers State Government has directed security agencies to arrest any trader, who displays goods around the Rumuokoro Flyover with effect from Monday, November 23, 2020.

In a statement on Sunday by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Media, said security agencies have also been directed to confiscate goods of erring traders.

Rivers Governor Wike

"The Rivers State Government hereby warns that any trader, who flouts this directive will be prosecuted according to relevant sections of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019," the statement reads.

