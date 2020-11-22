Nigerian Doctor, Onyeama Ogbuagbu, Identified As Key Figure In Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough

Dr Onyema Ogbuagbu, a Nigerian doctor, has been identified as a key figure in the research that led United States pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, to develop the first effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking in an interview with ABC News on the vaccine, he said although doses will be unavailable to everyone at first, massive distribution was expected to take off in the first quarter of 2021.

Pfizer said it would launch a pilot in four states in the United States but there have been concerns as the vaccine needs to be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit (-70 degree Celsius), a challenge Ogbuagbu said would be overcome soon.

Ogbuagbu is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist at Yale School of Medicine, who graduated in 2003 from the University of Calabar with a degree in medicine.

