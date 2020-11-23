138 NYSC Members Test Positive For COVID-19

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday said 138 members of the National Youth Service Corps have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country.

NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this on Monday during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Ihekweazu said those, who tested positive, were either managed at home or in a treatment centre depending on if they had symptoms and what state they were in.

The NCDC boss added that the next challenge would be how to work with education stakeholders to ensure safe reopening of universities.

He said, “A total of 34,785 corps members and members of the camp communities have been tested so far in the last weeks of which only 138 was found positive, which is 0.4 per cent prevalence and 1 in 200 people.

“Universities have proven to be slightly risky; it has its unique challenges but we are confident that we can address this as we have done in other sectors like aviation.”

