BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded the staff quarters of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, kidnapping a lecturer identified as Dr Bako.

Bako was abducted along with his wife and daughter.

The incident took place on Monday around 12:50am at Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, ABU Main Campus, Samaria, Zaria.

The institution’s spokesperson, Malam Auwalu Umar, confirmed the incident in a statement.

The incident comes barely a week after three persons were kidnapped at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic also in Zaria.

