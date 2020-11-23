BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter

Bako was abducted along with his wife and daughter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded the staff quarters of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, kidnapping a lecturer identified as Dr Bako.

Bako was abducted along with his wife and daughter.

The incident took place on Monday around 12:50am at Sardauna Crescent, Area BZ, ABU Main Campus, Samaria, Zaria.

The institution’s spokesperson, Malam Auwalu Umar, confirmed the incident in a statement.

The incident comes barely a week after three persons were kidnapped at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic also in  Zaria.

SaharaReporters, New York

