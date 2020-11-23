Court Orders Arrest Of Nigerian Professor Over Electoral Fraud

The Independent National Electoral Commission disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

A high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has issued an arrest warrant for Prof Ignatius Uduk of the University of Uyo, who is accused of election fraud during the 2019 general elections. 

INEC said Prof Uduk should have been arraigned on November 17 alongside another professor but failed to appear in court.

The statement reads, “Issuing the bench warrant for the arrest of Prof Uduk upon the application of the counsel to INEC, Kpoobari Sigalo, the presiding judge, Justice A.E Archibong, frowned upon the refusal of the professor to obey the order of the court.

“Prof Ignatius Uduk declared election results collated not by him but by undisclosed individuals who only handed them to him to announce.

“He admitted to this fact in his own handwritten (not typed) statement that he earlier signed, even though he refused to come back to the commission’s office for further debriefing to ascertain who delivered the prepared election results to him.

“However, in another deposition, this time in a typed written statement on oath, Prof Uduk disavowed his earlier handwritten statement and surprisingly stood as a witness against the commission to defend the same election results he did not collate but were given to him by undisclosed persons.”

