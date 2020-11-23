Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina

Ndume, who stood surety for Maina, who is on the run, would remain in custody until he produces the defendant or disposes the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, used as bail bond, according to the court order by Justice Okon Abang.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

Senator Ali Ndume has been ordered to be remanded in custody by the Federal High Court in Abuja for failing to ex-Chairman of the now scrapped Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for trial in a N2bn money laundering case.

Ndume, who stood surety for Maina, who is on the run, would remain in custody until he produces the defendant or disposes the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, used as bail bond, according to the court order by Justice Okon Abang.

Senator Ali Ndume

The Borno State-born federal lawmaker is to remain at Kuje Prison until he fulfils the wish of the court.

 

See Also Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Sacks Ondo Attorney-General
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: APC Chairman Killed By Bandits In Nasarawa Hailed Buhari In 2018 For Defeating Boko Haram, Said Killings Attributed To Bandits, Herdsmen Attempt To Discredit President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Governor Sanwo-Olu Appoints Olaleye As New Lagos Polytechnic Rector
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Economy SERAP Asks President Buhari To Reduce Cost of Governance As Solution To Recession
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Directs Soldiers To Treat All Nigerians As Boko Haram Suspects
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Why Lieutenant Colonel Bello Ordered Soldiers To Release Bullets On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Former Bauchi Commissioner, Hassan, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctor, Onyeama Ogbuagbu, Identified As Key Figure In Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Spokesperson Reshares Article Calling Lekki Protesters Lawless, Bunch Of Cowards
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Sacks Ondo Attorney-General
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports FIFA Suspends CAF President For Five Years Over Corruption
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Task Force Team Leader, Members Arrested Over N100,000 Bribe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad