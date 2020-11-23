Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina

Senator Ali Ndume has been ordered to be remanded in custody by the Federal High Court in Abuja for failing to ex-Chairman of the now scrapped Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, for trial in a N2bn money laundering case.

Ndume, who stood surety for Maina, who is on the run, would remain in custody until he produces the defendant or disposes the N500m worth of property located in Asokoro, Abuja, used as bail bond, according to the court order by Justice Okon Abang.

Senator Ali Ndume

The Borno State-born federal lawmaker is to remain at Kuje Prison until he fulfils the wish of the court.

See Also Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia