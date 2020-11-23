FIFA Suspends CAF President For Five Years Over Corruption

President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been suspended by global football governing body, FIFA, for five years for financial misconduct.

According to a statement on Monday, FIFA ethics committee found that, “Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as CAF President.”

Ahmad, from Madagascar, has been President of African football since March 2017 and was standing for re-election when the ban was announced.

His first four-year term was clouded with allegations of financial wrongdoing and misconduct at the Confederation of African Football headquarters in Cairo.

He was detained by French authorities in Paris on the eve of the Women’s World Cup for questioning about a CAF equipment deal with a company that appeared to have little connection to soccer.