Governor Akeredolu Sacks Ondo Attorney-General

Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2020

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has sacked the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Adekola Olawoye.

Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

No reason was, however, given for the sack.

The statement also named a human rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

The statement reads, “Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has rejigged his cabinet.

“Following this, he has appointed frontline human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human rights activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association, Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state’s House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity FLASHBACK: APC Chairman Killed By Bandits In Nasarawa Hailed Buhari In 2018 For Defeating Boko Haram, Said Killings Attributed To Bandits, Herdsmen Attempt To Discredit President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Governor Sanwo-Olu Appoints Olaleye As New Lagos Polytechnic Rector
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Why I Ordered Probe Of Magu — President Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Economy SERAP Asks President Buhari To Reduce Cost of Governance As Solution To Recession
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Military Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Directs Soldiers To Treat All Nigerians As Boko Haram Suspects
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Why Lieutenant Colonel Bello Ordered Soldiers To Release Bullets On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Former Bauchi Commissioner, Hassan, Dies In Auto Crash
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason Governor Akeredolu Of Ondo Sacked State’s Attorney-General
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Invade Ahmadu Bello University, Abduct Lecturer, Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctor, Onyeama Ogbuagbu, Identified As Key Figure In Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Spokesperson Reshares Article Calling Lekki Protesters Lawless, Bunch Of Cowards
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Sports FIFA Suspends CAF President For Five Years Over Corruption
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Task Force Team Leader, Members Arrested Over N100,000 Bribe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad