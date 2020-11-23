Governor Akeredolu Sacks Ondo Attorney-General

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has sacked the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Adekola Olawoye.

Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

No reason was, however, given for the sack.

The statement also named a human rights lawyer, Charles Titiloye, as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

The statement reads, “Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has rejigged his cabinet.

“Following this, he has appointed frontline human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human rights activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association, Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state’s House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”