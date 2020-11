Some gunmen on Monday kidnapped Babawuro Tofai Nanono, younger brother of Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the minister’s home in Tofai Village under Gabasawa Local Government Area in Kano around 1:00am and whisked the man to an unknown destination after firing warning shots.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono.

Spokesperson for the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident.

Haruna said the police authorities are investigating the matter.