11 Months After Application Process, Ekiti Residents Berate State's Employment Scheme

Residents of Ekiti State, who applied for various positions in the 2019 state employment scheme, have berated the state government for not making progress with the employment process.

Some applicants, who were successful with the application process, revealed that they were yet to be contacted 11 months after the process started.

Governor Kayode Fayemi

In November 2019, the state government announced a nassive recruitment into its civil service.

The positions cut across ministries in both junior and senior categories.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, one of the successful applicants said that the state was yet to contact them despite scaling the application process.

He also said some commissions were yet to conduct any process after the submission of forms.

He said, "Employment forms for the people of the state was announced and the forms sold included SUBEB, TESCOM, Civil Service Commission and Technical Board, in which thousands of people applied for these vacancies.

"Forms was sold for N1,000 and people that applied for all had to pay N5,000 in order to get employed by the state government.

"After writing exams, results came out and more than 89% of people failed the various exams.

"Few of us that scaled through and passed the exams for the SUBEB category, were interviewed and for more than 11 months now and still counting, nothing has been heard from the governor.

"Nothing about the concluded interview and for other categories no interview yet."

He urged the state governor to intervene by enjoining heads of agencies to commence the recruitment process.

He lamented that due to the increasing unemployment rate "the state is heading to a point where nobody and no work is safe".

The state government has, however, commenced the 2020 recruitment process for graduates and non-graduates, stressing that the employment process was free and should not be paid for.