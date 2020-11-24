Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill One Person, Injure Two Others

The incident happened around 2:30am on Tuesday when the gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles shooting sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed one person in Megigginya community under Igabi Local Governments Area of Kaduna State.  

The bandits also shot two other persons, leaving them seriously injured.

The attack occurred a few days after a students’ leader and #SecureNorth campaigner, Rabiu Auwal, was shot dead by bandits on the road linking the Kaduna International Airport and the Kaduna-Abuja train station.

 

