Ban Overseas Studies For Public Servants' Children – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Akure zone, has said the only way to end incessant strikes in the education sector is to promulgate a law banning the public office holders from sending their children abroad to study.

The zonal coordinator of the union, Prof. Olufayo Olu-Olu, in a statement, said such a law would help to rebuild the nation's education sector.

"Members of the ruling class and their cohorts have their wards schooling abroad, so they do not commit to ending ASUU strike since the political office has become occupational rather than public service.

"Until we domesticate two very important practices as laws in Nigeria, we may not get out of this doldrums -first, an act to compel all public office holders and government appointees to have their wards educated in Nigeria public schools from primary to tertiary level.

"Secondly, an act to compel all political office holders, appointees and their dependents prohibiting them from seeking medical intervention outside Nigeria. When these two laws are enacted, perhaps we will gradually see the end of needless ASUU strikes in the country.

"Until such a time when the government does the needful (our ivory towers properly funded, our withheld emoluments paid amongst other issues), the struggle continues," the statement partly read.