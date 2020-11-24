Court Commences Trial of Maina In Absentia As Ndume Passes Night At Kuje Prison

Maina is standing trial on the offence bordering on N2bn money laundering charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

A federal high court sitting in Abuja has commenced the trial of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in his absence.

Maina is standing trial on the offence bordering on N2bn money laundering charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Abdulrasheed Maina

The ex-pension boss failed to attend proceedings since September 29, 2020, which compelled the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to adjudge him as having jumped bail in a ruling delivered on November 18, 2020.

The judge had on November 18 ruled and revoked the bail earlier granted him, ordering his arrest and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence.

The situation compelled the judge to order the remand of Maina’s bail surety, Senator Ali Ndume, until he was able to produce him in court or pay the N500m bail bond to the Nigerian Government.

Meanwhile, at the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, Maina was conspicuously absent with no legal representation.
 
The judge also held that the defendants had the opportunity to cross-examine the witnesses and oppose the admissibility of the exhibit tender but failed to take advantage of it. 

He therefore closed the defendants’ right to cross-examine the witness as he admitted the exhibit tendered by the prosecution counsel without any objection.

Also, SaharaReporters gathered that Senator Ndume spent a night at the Kuje Correctional Center and would be returning to the court to approach the judge to release him on self recognition.

The source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the ex-penson boss may have fled to neighbouring Chad Republic to hide there.

See Also Politics Federal Court Orders Remand Of Senator Ndume Over Disappearance Of Maina 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Revokes Bail Of Maina's Son, Orders His Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gombe Lawmakers Impeach Speaker
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos By-election: APC Accuses PDP Candidate, Gbadamosi, Of WAEC Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Be Proud We Are Importing Oil From Niger Republic, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Tells Citizens
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UK Parliament Debating Sanctions On Nigerian Government Officials Involved In Attack On #EndSARS Protesters, Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria's Communications Minister, Isa Pantami, Loses 13-year-old Daughter
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Police Confirm Clash Between Prison Guards, Motorcycle Riders In Oyo State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Secretly Airlifts Alleged IPOB Members Arrested In Rivers State To Detained Them At Notorious Kainji Barracks In Niger State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Revokes Bail Of Maina's Son, Orders His Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Explosion Hits Gas Pipelines In Bayelsa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad