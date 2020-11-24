#EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings

Last week, the media organisation published an investigation alleging that the Nigerian Army used live bullets on protesters during its intervention in the #EndSARS protest at Lekki in Lagos State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

Despite threats of sanction from the Nigerian Government over its investigative report on the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests, CNN has released a second report on the incident.

Last week, the media organisation published an investigation alleging that the Nigerian Army used live bullets on protesters during its intervention in the #EndSARS protest at Lekki in Lagos State.

#EndSARS Protesters

The Nigerian Government had tagged the investigation as fake news, threatening to sanction the broadcaster for “irresponsible reporting”.

See Also #EndSARS Nigerian Government Threatens CNN, Describes Lekki Incident As 'Massacre Without Dead Bodies' 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

On Monday, in a letter addressed to Jonathan Hawkins, VP Communications of CNN, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, said the report did not just fall short of journalistic standards but reinforces the disinformation that is going around on the issue.

However, the network on Tuesday did a second report with more damning footage showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters on October 20, 2020.

In its report, CNN quoted Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of 81 Division, Army Military Intelligence Brigade, as admitting that soldiers carried live ammunition to the protest ground.

The CNN report also highlighted the fact that Taiwo’s claim was at variance with the minister’s, who had claimed last week that the army fired blank bullets.

The fresh report also showed protesters running as soldiers opened fire at the toll gate.

 

See Also #EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #EndSARS: British Lawmakers Slam Buhari-led Administration, Demand Sanctions Against Nigerian Officials Involved In Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS UK Parliament Debating Sanctions On Nigerian Government Officials Involved In Attack On #EndSARS Protesters, Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Army Spokesperson Reshares Article Calling Lekki Protesters Lawless, Bunch Of Cowards
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We Went To Lekki Toll Gate With Live Bullets, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
#EndSARS Why Lieutenant Colonel Bello Ordered Soldiers To Release Bullets On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blasts President Buhari’s Aide, Onochie, Describes Her As A Disgrace
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Commences Trial of Maina In Absentia As Ndume Passes Night At Kuje Prison
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Recession Blues By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Revokes Bail Of Maina's Son, Orders His Arrest
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: British Lawmakers Slam Buhari-led Administration, Demand Sanctions Against Nigerian Officials Involved In Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President-elect, Joe Biden, Unveils Cabinet
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Explosion Hits Gas Pipelines In Bayelsa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Be Proud We Are Importing Oil From Niger Republic, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Tells Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad