EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings

Despite threats of sanction from the Nigerian Government over its investigative report on the shooting at Lekki Toll Gate during the #EndSARS protests, CNN has released a second report on the incident.

Last week, the media organisation published an investigation alleging that the Nigerian Army used live bullets on protesters during its intervention in the #EndSARS protest at Lekki in Lagos State.

#EndSARS Protesters

The Nigerian Government had tagged the investigation as fake news, threatening to sanction the broadcaster for “irresponsible reporting”.

On Monday, in a letter addressed to Jonathan Hawkins, VP Communications of CNN, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, said the report did not just fall short of journalistic standards but reinforces the disinformation that is going around on the issue.

However, the network on Tuesday did a second report with more damning footage showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters on October 20, 2020.

In its report, CNN quoted Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of 81 Division, Army Military Intelligence Brigade, as admitting that soldiers carried live ammunition to the protest ground.

The CNN report also highlighted the fact that Taiwo’s claim was at variance with the minister’s, who had claimed last week that the army fired blank bullets.

The fresh report also showed protesters running as soldiers opened fire at the toll gate.

