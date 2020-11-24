IGP Announces Posthumous Promotion For 16 Police Officers Killed During #EndSARS Protests

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday announced a posthumous promotion for 16 police officers killed during the EndSARS protests.

He said the promotion was a symbolic gesture in recognition of the ultimate price they paid in the service of the nation.

Adamu also approved the promotion for 82,779 junior police officers to their next ranks.

The Force spokesman, Frank Mba, in a statement, noted that the promotion of the officers comprised 56,779 Sergeants to Inspector; 17,569 Corporal to Sergeants and 8,431 Constables to Corporal.

He said the promotion was part of the ongoing efforts to boost the morale of the personnel and reposition the Force for greater efficiency.

He said, "Those promoted also include 86 junior officers negatively impacted by the ENDSARS riots – 16 got a special posthumous promotion while 70 others injured during the violence arising from the ENDSARS protests were equally specially promoted."

SaharaReporters, New York

