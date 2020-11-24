Nigerian Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blasts President Buhari’s Aide, Onochie, Describes Her As A Disgrace

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian musician, Banky W, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie, over a picture she shared to advise people on the importance of wearing face masks.

The picture shows some little kids wearing face masks made out of cartons.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington; Lauretta Onochie.

Onochie had posted the picture on her Twitter page while urging Nigerians to ensure they wore face masks.

She wrote, “Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it’s not punishment by the government. Protect yourself, wear one. These have made efforts with masking where those of us who are more vulnerable and susceptible to COVID-19 are still swearing that it’s a scam. God bless their efforts.”

WEARING A MASK IS NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT.

ITS NOT PUNISHMENT BY GOVERNMENT

PROTECT YOURSELF.

ðWear oneð



These have made efforts with masking where those of us who are more vulnerable & susceptible to COVID-19 are still swearing that it's a scam.

God bless their efforts pic.twitter.com/DDCHuHwMYS — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) November 23, 2020

Reacting to Onochie's post, Etomi-Wellington wrote, “You are a disgrace both home and abroad. You should be ashamed that these children have to do this with cardboards. Instead of talking about how to tackle poverty so they can be protected adequately against the virus, you're spewing this nonsense.

“This picture made me so angry and brought tears to my eyes. They are so small, so vulnerable and so unprotected.

This picture made me so angry and brought tears to my eyes. They are so small , so vulnerable and so unprotected. Arghhhhhh. THIS COUNTRY ð¡ð¡ð¡ — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) November 24, 2020

“I am finally accepting the fact that some human beings really are dead on the inside. Didn't understand how that could be even possible. I'm realising every day that it is.”