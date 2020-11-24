Police Confirm Clash Between Prison Guards, Motorcycle Riders In Oyo State

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the clash between Agodi Prison guards and motorcycle riders on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the command, Gbenga Fadeyi, however, claimed that the police didn't fire gunshots while intervening in the situation.

He said, “Contrary to the currently trending news online, that policemen fired shots leading to injury at Agodi gate area this morning.

"The truth is that there was a clash between officers of the correctional service and bike men stationed at agodi gate, upon receipt of this information, police men as well as other security agencies moved to the scene to ensure there’s no break down of law and order that could lead to coordinated attack on the prison facility."

SaharaReporters had reported that tension broke out when prison guards clashed with motorcycle riders.

According to sources and eyewitnesses on the ground, the unrest started after a prison vehicle reportedly knocked down a commercial motorcycle rider, who was said to have died shortly afterwards.

The failure of prison officials to handle the situation properly was said to have angered the Okada riders, who soon mobilised their colleagues to stage a demonstration in front of the correctional facility.

In videos of the incident seen by SaharaReporters, commercial motorcycle riders in large numbers could be seen moving around the gate of the prison while pedestrians ran for safety.