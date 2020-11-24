Police Confirm Clash Between Prison Guards, Motorcycle Riders In Oyo State

SaharaReporters had reported that tension broke out when prison guards clashed with motorcycle riders.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the clash between Agodi Prison guards and motorcycle riders on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the command, Gbenga Fadeyi, however, claimed that the police didn't fire gunshots while intervening in the situation.

He said, “Contrary to the currently trending news online, that policemen fired shots leading to injury at Agodi gate area this morning.

"The truth is that there was a clash between officers of the correctional service and bike men stationed at agodi gate, upon receipt of this information, police men as well as other security agencies moved to the scene to ensure there’s no break down of law and order that could lead to coordinated attack on the prison facility."

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Tension In Ibadan As Agodi Prison Officials, Commercial Motorcycle Riders Clash 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago
SaharaReporters had reported that tension broke out when prison guards clashed with motorcycle riders.

According to sources and eyewitnesses on the ground, the unrest started after a prison vehicle reportedly knocked down a commercial motorcycle rider, who was said to have died shortly afterwards.

The failure of prison officials to handle the situation properly was said to have angered the Okada riders, who soon mobilised their colleagues to stage a demonstration in front of the correctional facility.

In videos of the incident seen by SaharaReporters, commercial motorcycle riders in large numbers could be seen moving around the gate of the prison while pedestrians ran for safety. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS EXPOSED: How Abuja Judge Illegally Met Police Hierarchy, Signed Prison Remand Order Of EndSARS Protesters From Home
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Corruption Police Demand N200,000 To Grant Bail To Woman Whose Land Was Forcefully Taken Over By Ex-Senate President Of Nigeria, Pius Anyim, Through Thugs In Ebonyi
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Breaking News Confusion As IPOB, Nigerian Army, Police Disagree Over Attack On Kanu’s Residence
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Police IGP Impregnated Serving Policewoman - Senator Misau
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Police Summons Senator Omisore Over Assault On Late Senator Adeleke
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blasts President Buhari’s Aide, Onochie, Describes Her As A Disgrace
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Commences Trial of Maina In Absentia As Ndume Passes Night At Kuje Prison
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Recession Blues By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Revokes Bail Of Maina's Son, Orders His Arrest
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: British Lawmakers Slam Buhari-led Administration, Demand Sanctions Against Nigerian Officials Involved In Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President-elect, Joe Biden, Unveils Cabinet
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Explosion Hits Gas Pipelines In Bayelsa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad