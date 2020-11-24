United States President-elect, Joe Biden, Unveils Cabinet

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2020

United States President-elect, Joe Biden, has officially unveiled members of the cabinet that will serve in his administration from January 20, 2021.

In a broadcast on Tuesday, Biden said the goal of the nominations was to start work with the transition committee ahead of the presidential inauguration.

The unveiling comes less than 24 hours after incumbent President, Donald Trump, authorised the General Services Administration to commence the transition process — although he is yet to concede the election.

If confirmed, Avril Haines would be the first female Director of National Intelligence and Alejandro Mayorkas the first Latino Homeland Security boss.

John Kerry will be climate envoy while foreign policy veteran, Antony Blinken, is nominated for Secretary of State role, BBC reports.

Biden can now access millions of dollars in funds, national security briefings and key government officials to properly prepare to take over the presidency on January 20.

SaharaReporters, New York

