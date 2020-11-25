Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Six Soldiers, Injure 20 Others During Ambush In Borno

Several soldiers are still reported missing from that incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2020

At least six soldiers were killed and 20 others wounded when Boko Haram terrorists ambushed troops between Jagiran and Monguno in Borno State on November 21.

The troops were ambushed and attacked at about 2:00pm by Boko Haram elements, who also carted away a Toyota bullet proof Land Cruiser belonging to the Acting Commandant of Sector 3.

File Photo

A military source, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said, “They don't have to tell us only victory stories while soldiers are dying and their families are weeping.”

