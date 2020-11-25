Despite Evidence Of Attack On Peaceful Protesters At Lekki, Lai Mohammed Fails To Provide Proof Of Nigerian Army’s Innocence, Says CNN Is Desperate

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information, has again lashed out on international news broadcaster CNN for exposing the true events of what happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20 when Nigerian Army personnel attacked peaceful protesters with live bullets, killing over 12 persons in the process.

CNN had released the second part of an investigation on the incident, which further implicates the Nigerian Army in the killing of peaceful protesters.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

In response, the Nigerian Government described the report as fake news without providing evidence of its own claim.

Reacting to the second part of the investigation, Mohammed while speaking on NTA on Wednesday morning said CNN was desperate and peddling fake news.

He said, “It shows that they are desperate. The so-called recent development has been seen before. There is nothing new. If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position.

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance.

‘They did the story without contacting the federal government for its own side. They relied on second and third parties narratives.

“They (CNN) were caught spreading fake news and they are trying to escape. We are accusing them of basing their stories on videos sourced on social media.

“CNN has been inconsistent. It also doctored the video it got. We are confident in our position.”