#EndSARS: Don’t Make Decisions Based On Fake News, Lai Mohammed Tells UK Government Over Sanctions Plan

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 25, 2020

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information, has told United Kingdom lawmakers to desist from imposing sanctions on Nigerian Government officials, who violated rights of citizens during the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

Members of the UK Parliament had on Monday reached a unanimous decision to consider sanctions against Nigerian Government officials, who disrupted peaceful protests across the country as well as those involved in the attack and shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on October 20.

Lai Mohammed
Reacting to the decision, Mohammed in an NTA interview on Wednesday morning said, “We earlier stated that governments all over the world who have taken hasty decisions about Nigeria on this issue should please seek the truth.

“If the decision of any government all over the world is based on fake news, it is very risky. It brings me to the issue of the UK Parliament resolution. 

“We are not panicking at all as a government for two reasons – the resolution of the UK Parliament is not the decision of the country and no serious government will take a decision such as imposing sanctions based on fake news.

“This is why we are warning foreign countries to seek the truth and beware of fake news. The entire #EndSARS protest was fuelled by fake news.”

Saharareporters, New York

