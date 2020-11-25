EXCLUSIVE: Accountant-General Of Federation, Ahmed Idris, Corruptly Acquires Multi-billion Naira Properties In Kano

Months after a group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, asked the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to explain to Nigerians why he made a total payment of N173bn into various government accounts without proper schedule on what the funds were meant for, the AGF has been caught in a web of another controversy regarding his acquisition of multi-billion naira worth of properties in his home state of Kano.

The AGF is the administrative head of the treasury, usually appointed by the President for a period of four years in line with the Nigerian constitution.

Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The office was created in 1988 under the Civil Services Reorganisation Decree 43.

Documents seen by SaharaReporters have shown that Idris had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as the administrative head of the treasury in June 2015.

A visit by SaharaReporters to Gezawa Commodity Market Limited and Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited owned by Idris lend credence to the allegations made by concerned citizens and some stakeholders on how and where the AGF got the money he used in acquiring the multi-billion naira firms, both in Kano through his direct family members.

The shareholdings of both firms indicate a spread of Idris family members on the official board.

PHOTOS: Gezawa by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

A certified copies of the documents from the Corporate Affairs Commission seen by SaharaReporters showed that the shares for Gezawa Commodity Market Limited are distributed among the family members of the AGF as follows:

(1) Zainab Ahmed Idris: 35,000,000 shares

(2) Shamsiyya Ahmed Idris: 35,000,000 shares

(3) Nabila Mu’azu Abubakar: 35,000, 000 shares

(4) Zuhair Ahmad Idris: 22,500,000

(5) Hussain Ahmad Idris: 22,500,000 shares

(6) Abdulrraham Ahmed Idris: 22,500,000 shares

(7) Khadija Ahmed Idris: 18,500,000 shares

(8) Mua’zu Abubakar lll: 40,000,000 shares

(9) Mohammed Chiroma: 60,000,000 shares

(10) Alh Usman Kansila Yahaya: 60,000,000 shares

(11) Baloni Ibrahim Lawal (representing Silvermark Investment Limited) : 60,000,000 shares

(12) Abubakar Nabila Mua’zu (representing Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited) : 20,000,000 shares.

CAC Documents: Gezawa Commodity Market Ltd by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Also, the Gezawa Integrated Farms Limited that is being represented at the Gezawa Commodity Market Limited by Nabila Abubakar Mu’azu, daughter of the AGF.

The shares of the farm are also distributed among his family members as follow;

1) Nabila Mu’azu Abubakar: 1,000,000 shares

(2) Abdulrahman Ahmad: 1,000,000 shares

(3) Hafsat Ahmad: 1,000,000 shares

(4) Maimunah Ahmad: 1,000,000 shares

(5) Al- Mustapha Ahmad: 1,000,000 shares.

CAC DOCUMENTS: Gezawa Integrated Farms Ltd by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

There have also been questions asked about how the AGF bought 'Sokoto Hotel' in Kano with N500m.

SaharaReporters gathered that Idris upon acquiring the hotel, ordered its immediate demolition with the intention to build a multi-billion naira shopping mall on the property.