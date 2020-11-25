NHRC Secretary Laments Increase In Violence Against Women, Girls

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, has expressed concerns over the cases of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

Ojukwu spoke on Wednesday in Abuja during an awareness walk to kick start the 16 days of activism to condemn violence against women and girls which ends on December 10, 2020.

The NHRC boss lamented that violence had subjected women to poverty, hunger and other health-related issues.

He revealed that between March and June 2020, the commission received and treated 232 cases of violence against women and girls from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Ojukwu said as part of efforts to end the menace, the commission, in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), launched a mobile app called UNSUB. This platform connects survivors of SGBV to service providers.

He added that the platform provides information for survivors of SGBV.

He further urged everyone to leverage on opportunities provided by technology in providing support for survivors.

Ojukwu called on relevant stakeholders to effectively play their roles in preventing and eliminating violence against women.