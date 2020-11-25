Nigerian, Two Others, Held For "Charity" Fraud In India

Police said the accused discussed with the victim about spiritual matters during their conversation and gained the victim's trust.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 25, 2020

Two persons, including a 32-year-old Nigerian, were arrested for allegedly cheating a person in Hyderabad of over Rs 29.74 lakh by promising to send foreign funds for charity work, police said on Monday.

The duo, along with the absconding prime accused, contacted the victim in October informing that a foreigner wished to donate US dollars amounting to Rs 4 crore for charity, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Police said the accused discussed with the victim about spiritual matters during their conversation and gained the victim's trust.

Later, one of the accused, posing as an executive of a Foreign Remittance Department, called up the Hyderabad-based person, asking to pay money by citing various charges towards transferring the foreign funds.

Accordingly, the victim deposited over Rs 29.74 lakh in various bank accounts provided by the accused during October 27-November 6, police said.

The fraudsters switched off their mobile phones following which the victim complained about the police.

During the investigation, a police team, after identifying the location of the accused, went to nab them from Delhi. 

Republicworld reports that the Nigerian allegedly assaulted one sub-inspector and a constable while trying to escape but was caught along with another accused.

Police said the accused were committing online fraud after contacting victims through different social media platforms and lured them under the guise of sending foreign funds for charity work in India.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Former Education Minister, Gbagi Still On Wanted List – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Delta Women Barricade Road To Protest Murder Of 12 Oleh Residents By Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigeria High Commission Seeks Release Of 12 Citizens From Indian Prisons
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Newspaper Vendors To Protest At National Assembly Over Killing Of Member By Gbajabiamila's Security Aide
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Civil Defence Officers Beat Up Traffic Controllers In Abuja Over Road Access
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS #EndSARS: CNN Releases Second Report On Lekki Shootings
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Trump Administration Impose Tourist Visa Restrictions On 15 African Countries
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blasts President Buhari’s Aide, Onochie, Describes Her As A Disgrace
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Another Lawmaker To Be Jailed Over Maina's Refusal To Show Up For Trial
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President-elect, Joe Biden, Unveils Cabinet
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Family Of Slain Vendor Demands N500m Compensation From Gbajabiamila, Threatens Legal Action
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Former Education Minister, Gbagi Still On Wanted List – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Be Proud We Are Importing Oil From Niger Republic, Timipre Sylva, Nigeria’s Petroleum Minister, Tells Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'We Have Called The Chinese' —Amaechi Apologies As Abuja-Kaduna Train Breaks Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu, Makes BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women In The World
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Army Secretly Airlifts Alleged IPOB Members Arrested In Rivers State To Detained Them At Notorious Kainji Barracks In Niger State
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Northern Elders Blame President Buhari For Insecurity In Region
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad