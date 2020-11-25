PDP Begs US, South Africa, France, Others To Sanction Buhari Government Over Human Right Abuse

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the international community to sanction officials in President Muhammadu Buhari administration who are championing the violation of rights of Nigerians.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Wednesday, said there is a cover-up by the Buhari government to conceal the truth of events in the country from the international community.

"Our party also urges the British Government to extend the proposed sanctions to include the freezing of assets and funds belonging to such officials and their families in the United Kingdom," he said.

"We also call on other countries, including the United States, France, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa among others to impose similar sanctions against indicted officials of the Buhari administration for human rights violations and a crime against humanity. Such sanctions should also be imposed on officials indicted for undermining our democracy and electoral system.

"The international community must call out President Buhari, as the buck stops on his table, as the commander-in-chief under whose watch human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detention in dehumanising facilities, widespread extrajudicial killings, sudden disappearances of dissenting voices, disregard to the rule of law, disobedience to court orders and foisting of siege mentality on the citizenry, have become the order of the day.

"Indeed, the manifest use of brute force, including the deployment of the military with live ammunition, in addition to recruiting of armed thugs to attack and kill innocent Nigerian youths, who were in a peaceful demonstration against widespread police brutality and other systemic injustices, underscores the horrible situation in Nigeria under President Buhari as detailed in earlier reports by Amnesty International and US Department of State among other international bodies.

"Is it not equally frightening that the government has also failed to explain how armed thugs were seen being brought in security vans to unleash violence on demonstrators in Abuja and other parts of our country?

"Rather than providing answers to these troubling questions, the Federal Government is desperate to gag Nigerians, muzzle the press, shut down the social media and even threatening the international media, including CNN for carrying out an investigative report on the Lekki killings, while its officials continue to make contradicting claims on the matter.

"Moreover, the administration had turned a deaf ear to the demand for an independent National Truth Commission on the killings. Such a stance only points to desperation for a huge cover-up in the face of demand for answers by Nigerians and the international community."