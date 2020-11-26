Blasphemy: Kano Appeal Court To Rule On Death Sentence Of Musician By Sharia Court

The case was heard on Thursday (today) by the appellate court in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

The Kano State Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on the appeal of the death sentence on Yahaya Aminu-Sharif, a musician sentenced to death for a song deemed blasphemous against Prophet Mohammed.

The case was heard on Thursday (today) by the appellate court in the state.

The musician through his lawyer, Kunle Alapinni, prayed the court to declare the Kano State Penal Law 2000 (Shariah court) is unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended.

He also urged the appellate court to quash the judgment of the Sharia court.

The court presided over by Justice Nuraddeen Sagir, however, reserved judgment, adding that the date of the ruling will be communicated to both parties.

The court also reserved judgment in the case of 17-year-old Umar Farouq sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The case was also handled by Alapinni, who sought the quashing of the Sharia court and its judgments.

The United Nations and rights groups have condemned the sentence of the Sharia court over its infringement on fundamental rights.

The UN held that international law protects the expression of opinion and beliefs, “including what is seen to offend religious sensibilities”, adding that applying the death penalty for alleged blasphemy also violates Nigeria’s obligations under international human rights law.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Landmark Judgment: Court Orders Union Bank To Pay N5.5m To Two Customers For Failing To Open Account After Collecting Money
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Judicial Council Rejects Gombe Chief Judge's Nominee List Over Omission Of Most Senior Judge For Being A Christian
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How Maina, Oronsanye Stole N14bn From Pension Account, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Witness Tells Court How Saraki Built Personal House With Kwara Government Funds
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Produce Maina’s son Within Nine Days Or Go To Prison, Court Tells Nigerian Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Lagos East Senatorial By-Election: Abiru Files N1bn Lawsuit Against PDP Over Alleged Defamation
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seeks Help Of Republic, US Government To Track Maina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Landmark Judgment: Court Orders Union Bank To Pay N5.5m To Two Customers For Failing To Open Account After Collecting Money
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Judicial Council Rejects Gombe Chief Judge's Nominee List Over Omission Of Most Senior Judge For Being A Christian
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Despite Video Evidence, Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Denies Announcing N5m Hate Speech Fine
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Opposes Release Of Ndume From Prison Until Maina Is Found
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How Maina, Oronsanye Stole N14bn From Pension Account, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, For Defending Gowon Over Looting Allegations, Keeping Silent On Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Witness Tells Court How Saraki Built Personal House With Kwara Government Funds
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad