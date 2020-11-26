Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False

Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former military head of state from 1966 to 1975, has described allegations of fraud levelled against him by a British member of parliament as concocted.

MP Tom Tugendhat while proposing sanctions for the Nigerian Government officials complicit in violating the rights of #EndSARS protesters on the floor of the British Parliament, said Gowon looted half of Nigeria’s treasury when he was ousted from office in a coup and fled to the United Kingdom.

Yakubu Gowon

He said, “Some people will remember when General Gowon left Nigeria with half of the Central Bank, so it is said and moved to London."

Reacting to the allegation, Gowon speaking with the BBC according to The Cable said, “I don’t know where he got that rubbish from, I served Nigeria diligently and my records are there for all to see.

“What the MP said was just mere ridicule and I don’t know as to where he cooked up such statement. I served Nigeria as much as I could and my achievements during those years are available to everyone.

“I don’t want to talk over the matter since those who know me very well say that the MP’s statement is nothing but a mere fallacy."

