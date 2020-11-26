Gunmen Abduct Nigerian University Lecturer’s Wife In Delta

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

Gunmen have kidnapped the wife of a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Delta State University, Abraka, Dr Sunny Ojoboh.

The victim, who is a staff of Erho Secondary School, Abraka, was kidnapped at her shop on old Eku-Abraka Road on Monday evening.

The gunmen numbering about five, arrived at the victim’s shop by storm and started shooting indiscriminately before they whisked her into a vehicle to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers, it was learnt, also made away with her Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

She said the police were already on top of the situation to rescue the victim.

