Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Jamaatu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has condemned the incessant killings by bandits in the Northern part of the country.

Abubakar, who is leader of Nigerian Muslims, made this known on Thursday at the 4th quarter 2020 meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council in Abuja.

According to the monarch, bandits now went into houses to kidnap people.

He said both the Nigerian and state governments must wake up to their responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

He said, “How much an onion costs in Nigeria today is an insight into the current economic hardship in the country.

“We do not lack recommendations and solutions to our problems. What we lack is the sense of purpose.”

SaharaReporters, New York

