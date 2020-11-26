Kidnappers Of DELSU Lecturer’s Wife Demand N10m Ransom

Gunmen, who kidnapped the wife of a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, Delta State University, Abraka, have demanded a ransom of N10m to set free their victim.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the victim's husband, Sunny Ojoboh, revealed that the kidnappers had established contact with him and demanded N10m to free the woman.

Lamenting how Nigeria had degenerated to the current state of insecurity, Ojoboh appealed to abductors of his wife to kindly release her unconditionally, adding that those, who kidnapped her were boys from the area.

The victim, who is a staff of Erho Secondary School, Abraka, was kidnapped on Monday evening at her shop on old Eku-Abraka Road by gunmen numbering about five.

The kidnappers, it was learnt, also made away with her Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle.

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, had said the police were already on top of the situation to rescue the victim.