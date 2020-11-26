Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorized Country In The World —Report

A new report, the Global Terrorism Index, has ranked Nigeria the third terrorism most impacted country in the world.

According to the report, which was released on Wednesday, the number of deaths attributed to Boko Haram in the country increased by 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

This year’s report ranked Nigeria for the sixth consecutive time since 2015 as the third country with the worst impact from terrorism, globally.

Afghanistan is top on the list, followed by Iraq.

Syria, Somalia and Yemen are ranked fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

GTI said despite the rise in the number of casualties from Boko Haram attacks in the North-East, Nigeria was the second to record a fall in violent deaths after Afghanistan in 2019.

The report indicates that Nigeria remains the most terrorised country in Africa with huge economic and financial loss.

Excerpts from the report reads, “Nigeria had the second largest fall in total deaths, owing largely to a 72 per cent reduction in fatalities attributed to Fulani extremists.

“Despite this decrease, the number of deaths attributed to Boko Haram increased by 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019. Renewed activity by Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, including Cameroon, Chad and Niger, remains a substantial threat to the region.

“In 2019, Boko Haram carried out 11 suicide bombings causing 68 fatalities. Suicide bombings accounted for six per cent of all terror-related incidents by Boko Haram in 2019, marking an 89 per cent decline from their peak in 2017. Boko Haram was responsible for Nigeria’s deadliest terrorist attack in 2019 when assailants attacked a funeral in Badu, Borno State.

“At least 70 people were killed and 10 others were wounded in the attack and ensuing clash. The two main factions of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West African Province and the followers of Abubakar Shekau, are both engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Nigerian Government.

“Violence by the two main factions of Boko Haram have taken a large toll on the civilian population, particularly in North-East Nigeria, where continued attacks have internally displaced more than two million people and caused a further 240,000 Nigerian refugees to flee to neighbouring countries.”