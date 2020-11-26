Police Open Fire On Traders In Bayelsa

A team of policemen have opened fire on traders in Bayelsa, leaving four people terribly injured.

The policemen went berserk and opened fire on traders at Tombia Market after claiming their activities led to traffic that affected their passage through the area.

A 17-year-old girl and three other women, who sustained severe injuries, are currently battling for their lives, TheGuardian reports.

An eyewitness disclosed that the policemen, numbering six, started shooting into the air for traders and pedestrians to leave the roadside and make way for their vehicle to pass.

He said when the traders hesitated to leave, one of the policemen opened fire on the traders, causing pandemonium.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in her two legs, leaving her currently paralysed.

Her father expressed fear if she would be able to walk like her colleagues.

"It was in the course of searching for her that we were told she was shot on her two legs by the police. I wonder if my daughter can still go back to school. I want justice for her so my mind would be at rest," said Mr Kingdom Baine, the father of the girl.

Mr Onoja Majadu, a pastor with one of the branches of Christ’s Embassy in Yenagoa, whose wife was a victim, disclosed that a bone in her leg had been damaged.

"When I saw my wife, I couldn’t believe my eyes. She was badly brutalised. As we speak, the bone between her ankle and knee is badly damaged. The hospital is asking me to provide N100,000 before they would commence major treatment on her leg," he said.

The state police confirmed the incident adding that the team of officers are detained and will be punished.

The police, however, claimed that the officer accidentally fire a shot that hit the victims.

“I want to assure you that they are already facing severe disciplinary measures the outcome of which you will be informed.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at the popular Tombia-Etegwe roundabout on November 24, around 7:45pm when the patrol team was stuck in traffic and one of the police officers in a bid to clear the gridlock accidentally fired a shot, the bullet ricocheted and injured three women. The victims are responding to treatment at the Gloryland Hospital, Yenagoa," said Mike Okoli, Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police.