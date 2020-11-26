Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo, Kill One Person

According to an eyewitness, the bandits numbering nine stormed the bank at about 4:10pm, carting away an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2020

Armed robbers on Thursday attacked a bank at Ode Irele under Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing one person in the process.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits numbering nine stormed the bank at about 4:10pm, carting away an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

The witness said the robbers gained entry into the bank after using explosives to destroy the security door.

"The robbers started shooting sporadically to scare people away and to ease their escape after robbing the bank.

"While they were shooting, stray bullets hit one person and he died while others were injured," he said.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Thursday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Men Inscribe '50K' On Teenager After Raping Her In Enugu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee As Bandits Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Three
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of DELSU Lecturer’s Wife Demand N10m Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Illegally Detains Woman After Failing To Arrest Her Son In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Monarch In Ondo State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America Another Nigerian Man Shot Dead In United States
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gowon Describes UK MP’s Fraud Allegations As False
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Seeks Help Of Republic, US Government To Track Maina
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Landmark Judgment: Court Orders Union Bank To Pay N5.5m To Two Customers For Failing To Open Account After Collecting Money
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria Judicial Council Rejects Gombe Chief Judge's Nominee List Over Omission Of Most Senior Judge For Being A Christian
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Despite Video Evidence, Minister Of Information, Lai Mohammed, Denies Announcing N5m Hate Speech Fine
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Bandits Now Go House To House To Kidnap In North —Sultan of Sokoto
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Opposes Release Of Ndume From Prison Until Maina Is Found
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How Maina, Oronsanye Stole N14bn From Pension Account, Witness Tells Court
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, For Defending Gowon Over Looting Allegations, Keeping Silent On Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Islam Blasphemy: Kano Appeal Court To Rule On Death Sentence Of Musician By Sharia Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad